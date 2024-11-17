RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Actress Kasthuri sent to jail over Telugu remarks

November 17, 2024  18:57
image
Actress Kasthuri, who made a remark on the Telugu-speaking people of Tamil Nadu that stoked a controversy, was produced before a court here on Sunday, which remanded her to judicial custody. 

She was arrested from Hyderabad on November 16 by a Chennai police team after the Madras high court Madurai bench days ago rejected her anticipatory bail petition. 

While the actress, soon after the row, withdrew her remarks and also apologised, complaints were filed, in the meanwhile, against her with the police. 

A Chennai police team traced her to a film producer's house in Hyderabad and effected the arrest. 

She was brought to Chennai and produced before a magistrate court at Egmore in Chennai which remanded her to judicial custody till November 29. 

Later, she was lodged in the Puzhal central prison. 

Tamil nationalist, Naam Tamizhar Katchi chief Seeman wondered the necessity to arrest and imprison her even after she apologised. 

The crux of her recent allegation that triggered a row was that some Telugu speaking people, who had come to the state centuries ago to serve the then rulers, were now claiming to be Tamils. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Actress Kasthuri sent to jail over Telugu remarks
LIVE! Actress Kasthuri sent to jail over Telugu remarks

Manipur: Houses of 4 MLAs torched, curfew in Imphal
Manipur: Houses of 4 MLAs torched, curfew in Imphal

The situation remained calm but tense in Manipur's Imphal Valley, where an indefinite curfew has been imposed and internet services suspended following violent protests after the discovery of the bodies of six persons, three women and...

BJP claims Lokayukta clean chit in 40% commission case
BJP claims Lokayukta clean chit in 40% commission case

The BJP in Karnataka has claimed that the Lokayukta probe has cleared the party's previous government from 40 per cent commission charges, calling the allegations by the Congress "false". The BJP leaders claim that the allegations were...

Siddique murder: Gujarat man held in Maha's Akola
Siddique murder: Gujarat man held in Maha's Akola

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a Gujarat resident from Akola in Maharashtra in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 25. Salmanbhai Iqbalbhai Vohra, a resident of...

Russia launches 120 missiles, 90 drones on Ukraine
Russia launches 120 missiles, 90 drones on Ukraine

Zelenskyy further said that the assault occurred overnight and into the morning, and involved a barrage of approximately 120 missiles and 90 drones, including Shaheds, Zircons, Iskanders, and Kinzhals.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances