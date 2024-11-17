Actress Kasthuri sent to jail over Telugu remarks





She was arrested from Hyderabad on November 16 by a Chennai police team after the Madras high court Madurai bench days ago rejected her anticipatory bail petition.





While the actress, soon after the row, withdrew her remarks and also apologised, complaints were filed, in the meanwhile, against her with the police.





A Chennai police team traced her to a film producer's house in Hyderabad and effected the arrest.





She was brought to Chennai and produced before a magistrate court at Egmore in Chennai which remanded her to judicial custody till November 29.





Later, she was lodged in the Puzhal central prison.





Tamil nationalist, Naam Tamizhar Katchi chief Seeman wondered the necessity to arrest and imprison her even after she apologised.





The crux of her recent allegation that triggered a row was that some Telugu speaking people, who had come to the state centuries ago to serve the then rulers, were now claiming to be Tamils. -- PTI

