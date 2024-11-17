RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


9 Kashmiris held in joint Maha police, military op; 9 rifles seized

November 17, 2024  15:22
File image
File image
Nine Kashmiris were arrested in a joint operation of Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar) police in Maharashtra and Military Intelligence, Sothern Command and nine rifles as well as 58 live cartridges were allegedly seized from them, an official said on Sunday. 

The probe began after reliable information was received about some persons hailing from Jammu and Kashmir taking up jobs as security guards in cities in Maharashtra and carrying weapons with fake licences, the official said. 

As part of the investigation, letters were sent to authorities in J-K to check the authenticity of these weapon licences and raids were carried out after confirmation was received about these not being genuine, he added. 

Raids led to nine persons being arrested in Ahilyanagar with nine 12-bore rifles and 58 bullets, the official said. 

They hail from Rajouri in Jammu. 

He identified them as Shabbir Mohammad Iqbal Hussain Gujjar (38), Mohammad Saleem alias Salem Gul Mohammad (32), Mohammad Safraj Nazir Hussain (24), Jehangir Zakir Hussain (28), Shahbaz Ahmed Nazir Hussain (33), Surjit Rameshchandra Singh, Abdul Rashid Chidia (38), Tufel Ahmed Mohammed Gazia and Sher Ahmed Ghulam Hussain. -- PTI
