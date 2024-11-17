RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


5 persons killed, 7 injured in 2 road accidents in MP

November 17, 2024  12:19
Five persons were killed and seven others injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone and Morena districts, the police said on Sunday. 

A sports utility vehicle and a van collided near the PWD office in Khargone city at around 7 am on Sunday, Khargone Kotwali police station's sub-inspector Shriram Bhuria said. 

Two van occupants, identified as Ramlal (50) and Shobharam (49), died on the spot. Five others travelling in the van were injured, he said. 

The SUV had one occupant, he said. It carried a plate with 'SDM' (sub divisional magistrate) written on it along the vehicle's number plate. 

To a query on it, the police official said it would be known after an investigation as to whom the vehicle belongs. 

In Morena, three persons were killed and two others seriously injured in a collision between two speeding motorcycles on Saturday night, the police said. -- PTI
