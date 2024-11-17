RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


3 arrested for throwing flares at Netanyahu's private home

November 17, 2024  19:17
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Three suspects were arrested for throwing flares at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home, it was cleared for publication on Sunday morning.  

A gag order remains on their identities.  

Two flares were thrown at Netanyahu's private home in Caesarea on Saturday night, landing in the house's courtyard. 

The Prime Minister and his family were not home at the time.  

Netanyahu's private residence was attacked by a Hezbollah drone in October.  

Images published in Israeli media showed cracks in a bedroom window where the drone struck but failed to penetrate.  

The window was presumably made of reinforced glass and is believed to have other protections. 

Netanyahu and his family were not there at the time. -- ANI/TPS                        
