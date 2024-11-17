RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


2 light bombs fired at Netanyahu's home

November 17, 2024  09:30
Two flares were fired at the private residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the early hours of Sunday, Times of Israel reported.

In a statement released by the Israel Police, details of the attack were shared.

It was noted that neither Netanyahu nor his family was present at the residence during the time of the attacks.

According to the Police, the light bombs landed in the courtyard of the house.

The police informed, "A joint investigation by the General Security Service and the Israel Police was opened. This is a serious incident that is a dangerous escalation and accordingly the necessary investigative actions will be taken."

The details of the incident were also shared by Israel's Minister of Defence, Israel Katz on the social media platform, X.

The defence minister gave a strong call to the Israeli intelligence agency, Shin Bet, and the Israel Police along with all the law enforcement and judicial agencies to immediately look into the grave matter and take necessary steps.

Katz said, "Firing light bombs on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's house is crossing all red lines."

He also said, "It is not possible for the Prime Minister of Israel, who is threatened by Iran and its proxies who are trying to assassinate him, to be subject to the same threats from home."

Israel's President, Isaac Herzog expressed condemnation of the action.  -- ANI
