Unwell Govinda leaves campaign trail midway

November 16, 2024  19:21
image
Actor-turned-politician Govinda on Saturday cut short his campaign trail for Mahayuti candidates for the November 20 polls citing ill health.
  
Govinda, who was in Jalgaon to campaign in Muktainagar, Bodwad, Pachora and Chopda, returned to Mumbai.

In Pachora, Govinda held a roadshow, which he halted midway after feeling unwell.

During the roadshow, he asked people to stand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vote for the ruling alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

Govinda, a former Congress Lok Sabha MP, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was hospitalised recently after getting wounded in the leg due to accidental discharge of his gun in his Mumbai home. -- PTI
