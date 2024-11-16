RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Terrorists now feel unsafe in their homes: Modi

November 16, 2024  12:16
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that while previous governments used to frame policies to suit vote bank politics, the current dispensation has ensured that people's faith in government is restored. 
 
Addressing the HT Leadership Summit, the prime minister said his government is moving forward with the mantra of progress "of the people, by the people and for the people". 

"When in many countries governments change with every election, people in India elected our government for a third time. Earlier, governments were run to win polls and policies were made to suit vote bank politics. But we have ensured that people's faith in government is restored," he said. 

"Today, India is filled with unprecedented aspirations and we have made these aspirations a cornerstone of our policies. Our government is moving forward with the mantra of progress of the people, by the people and for the people," he added. 

Prime Minister Modi said the transformations in the country in the past 10 years have reignited a risk-taking culture among the citizens.

"We gave more gas connections in the last 10 years than what was given in 70 years after Independence. Our government's approach is to spend big for the people, save big for the people," he said.

"Our government's approach is to spend big for the people, save big for the people," Modi asserted.

Remembering the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, the prime minister said that times have changed now as it is the terrorists who feel unsafe in their homes. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP MLA faces backlash over remark against Marathas
LIVE! BJP MLA faces backlash over remark against Marathas

Maharashtra: Why BJP Want To Be Single...
Maharashtra: Why BJP Want To Be Single...

This would give BJP the chance to explore Constitutional options for government formation if there is no clear-cut mandate, explains Sheela Bhatt.

Terrorists now feel unsafe in their homes: Modi
Terrorists now feel unsafe in their homes: Modi

Modi said the transformations in the country in the past 10 years have reignited a risk-taking culture among the citizens.

Tough Fight For Mumbai's 'Muslim Leader'
Tough Fight For Mumbai's 'Muslim Leader'

'In this assembly election, Muslims here will vote for one who works, but also one who safeguards their identity.''Their existence is more important they feel, than a faulty light meter. So yes, a Muslim representative will make a...

Bodies of missing woman, kids found in Manipur river
Bodies of missing woman, kids found in Manipur river

Three bodies suspected to be of six persons missing from Jiribam district were found near the confluence of Jiri river and Barak river along Manipur-Assam border, officials said on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances