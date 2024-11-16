Terrorists now feel unsafe in their homes: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that while previous governments used to frame policies to suit vote bank politics, the current dispensation has ensured that people's faith in government is restored.

Addressing the HT Leadership Summit, the prime minister said his government is moving forward with the mantra of progress "of the people, by the people and for the people".





"When in many countries governments change with every election, people in India elected our government for a third time. Earlier, governments were run to win polls and policies were made to suit vote bank politics. But we have ensured that people's faith in government is restored," he said.





"Today, India is filled with unprecedented aspirations and we have made these aspirations a cornerstone of our policies. Our government is moving forward with the mantra of progress of the people, by the people and for the people," he added.





Prime Minister Modi said the transformations in the country in the past 10 years have reignited a risk-taking culture among the citizens.





"We gave more gas connections in the last 10 years than what was given in 70 years after Independence. Our government's approach is to spend big for the people, save big for the people," he said.





Remembering the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, the prime minister said that times have changed now as it is the terrorists who feel unsafe in their homes. -- PTI