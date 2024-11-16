RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Petrol bombs hurled at TN cinema theatre screening 'Amaran'

November 16, 2024  13:44
image
Some unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at a cinema hall screening actor Sivakarthikeyan's biographical drama, Amaran, early on Saturday, police said.

No one was hurt, police who are investigating the incident, said.

"Two miscreants hurled the petrol bombs inside the compound wall of the cinema complex in Melapalayam. It exploded. No one was however injured and it did not cause any damage to property," the police said.

Strongly condemning the incident, Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president, Narayanan Thirupathy, alleged that "Islamic fundamental organisations such as SDPI, MNMK, Thouheed Jamath had earlier protested against the movie 'Amaran' a biopic on Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra for his valour during a counter terrorism operation, stating that it had portrayed Muslims as terrorists which was not true."

The movie had in several scenes shown Indian Muslims as martyrs and patriots. 

"But unable to bear that the movie had shown the terrorist activities that took place in Kashmir, the fundamentalistic organisations had threatened the screening of the movie," he alleged in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

But the people of Tamil Nadu welcomed the movie and made it a huge success. Unable to digest this, today the fundamentalist organsisations resorted to violence and hurled petrol bombs in a theatre where the movie 'Amaran' was screened, Narayanan said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 5 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chh'garh's Bastar
LIVE! 5 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chh'garh's Bastar

Maharashtra: Why BJP Want To Be Single...
Maharashtra: Why BJP Want To Be Single...

This would give BJP the chance to explore Constitutional options for government formation if there is no clear-cut mandate, explains Sheela Bhatt.

In Saheb vs Dada battle in Baramati, people are king
In Saheb vs Dada battle in Baramati, people are king

The respect for the four-time former chief minister, often referred to as Saheb, in his stronghold of western Maharashtra is palpable in much of the region. But his estranged nephew also appears to enjoy a stature of his own in Baramati,...

Tough Fight For Mumbai's 'Muslim Leader'
Tough Fight For Mumbai's 'Muslim Leader'

'In this assembly election, Muslims here will vote for one who works, but also one who safeguards their identity.''Their existence is more important they feel, than a faulty light meter. So yes, a Muslim representative will make a...

Terrorists now feel unsafe in their homes: Modi
Terrorists now feel unsafe in their homes: Modi

Modi said the transformations in the country in the past 10 years have reignited a risk-taking culture among the citizens.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances