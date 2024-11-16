People of Maha will teach traitors a lesson: Uddhav

Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said a true Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray never stabs anyone in the back and urged people to vote out "traitors".





He was campaigning for Congress candidate Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan in Chandivali constituency in central Mumbai where the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has nominated Dilip Lande, ahead of the November 20 assembly elections.





Following the split in the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena in 2022, Uddhav and leaders from his outfit have repeatedly attacked Shinde and his loyalists, calling them traitors.





As the candidate of the undivided Shiv Sena, Lande had defeated Khan by 409 votes in the 2019 assembly polls. Later, he sided with Shinde, who eventually got the party name and its 'bow-and-arrow' symbol.





Thackeray said the Mahayuti government's days are numbered.





The ruling coalition comprises BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, while Thackeray's party is a constituent of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi that also has the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP as partners.





"People of Maharashtra have made up their mind. They will teach the traitors a lesson," he said, adding that a real Shiv Sainik never stabs anyone in the back.





Karnataka Deputy CM and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar had campaigned for Khan on Friday night and called the present Maharashtra government "most corrupt" and "incapable".





Shivakumar claimed that the Congress-ruled Karnataka has progressed well compared to Maharashtra and his party has been efficiently implementing its poll guarantees.





The BJP has consistently targeted the Congress, claiming that the party had failed to deliver on its election promises. -- PTI