Nitish seems to be 'heading somewhere': Bihar Cong chief

Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Saturday claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's repeated assertions that he was with the NDA for good was an indication that he might be "heading somewhere".





Singh was addressing a press conference at Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters, when his attention was drawn to Kumar's speech a day ago at a function in Jamui attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Kumar had termed his two short-lived alliances with the Mahagathbandhan, the INDIA bloc's Bihar prototype, as a "mistake" he was determined "never to repeat".





The Congress leader said, "As per our estimate, this is the 14th time, since returning to the NDA in January this year that Nitish Kumar has made a statement to the effect."





"An explanation for one's past action may be warranted one, two or three times. But when you do so 14 times, it only leads to suspicion. So people have begun to wonder whether the CM is planning yet another turnaround," he added.





Asked whether he was hinting at the possibility of Kumar's return to Mahagathbandhan, Singh cryptically remarked, "I do not know if he will come with us. But he definitely seems to be heading somewhere (kahin to jaa rahe hain)."





The former Union minister also took exception to the Prime Minister's "two visits in a week" to Bihar, which he saw as an attempt to "canvassing for assembly polls in adjoining Jharkhand, with the Election Commission happily being taken for a ride". -- PTI