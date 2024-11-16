RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Nitish seems to be 'heading somewhere': Bihar Cong chief

November 16, 2024  18:00
image
Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Saturday claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's repeated assertions that he was with the NDA for good was an indication that he might be "heading somewhere".

Singh was addressing a press conference at Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters, when his attention was drawn to Kumar's speech a day ago at a function in Jamui attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kumar had termed his two short-lived alliances with the Mahagathbandhan, the INDIA bloc's Bihar prototype, as a "mistake" he was determined "never to repeat".

The Congress leader said, "As per our estimate, this is the 14th time, since returning to the NDA in January this year that Nitish Kumar has made a statement to the effect."

"An explanation for one's past action may be warranted one, two or three times. But when you do so 14 times, it only leads to suspicion. So people have begun to wonder whether the CM is planning yet another turnaround," he added.

Asked whether he was hinting at the possibility of Kumar's return to Mahagathbandhan, Singh cryptically remarked, "I do not know if he will come with us. But he definitely seems to be heading somewhere (kahin to jaa rahe hain)."

The former Union minister also took exception to the Prime Minister's "two visits in a week" to Bihar, which he saw as an attempt to "canvassing for assembly polls in adjoining Jharkhand, with the Election Commission happily being taken for a ride". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Big blow for India as Gill likely to miss 1st Test
Big blow for India as Gill likely to miss 1st Test

Gill has been placed as an option for the opening slot alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in case Rohit Sharma is not available for the first Test following the birth of his second child on Friday.

LIVE! Nitish seems to be 'heading somewhere': Cong
LIVE! Nitish seems to be 'heading somewhere': Cong

Ajit questions aunt campaigning for nephew in Baramati
Ajit questions aunt campaigning for nephew in Baramati

The senior Pawar, however, said that the entire family campaigns during elections.

I see disengagement as...: Jaishankar on LAC row
I see disengagement as...: Jaishankar on LAC row

Jaishankar described as a "reasonable supposition" to expect some improvement in the relations between India and China following the last round of disengagement but hesitated to say that there could be a reset of the ties.

'If Pawar Tells Me To Jump In A Well...'
'If Pawar Tells Me To Jump In A Well...'

'The reason I am not anxious about the opponent facing me in the front (Ajit Pawar) is because of who is standing behind me like a rock (Sharad Pawar).'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances