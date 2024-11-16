RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Looking forward to meaningful discussions at G20: Modi

November 16, 2024  16:05
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is looking forward to "meaningful" discussions at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil that built upon its agenda for the grouping on India's presidency of the bloc last year.
 
Modi made the comments in a statement ahead of his five day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana.
 
The prime minister's first destination will be Nigeria from where he will travel to Brazil.
 
"In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G-20 Summit as a troika member. Last year, India's successful presidency elevated the G-20 to people's G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its agenda," the prime minister said.
 
Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will be among the leaders to attend the summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18 and 19.
 
India is part of the G20 troika along with Brazil and South Africa.
 
"This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders," the prime minister said.
 
Induction of the 55-nation African Union as a permanent member of the G20 and managing to produce a leaders' declaration overcoming deep divisions over the Ukraine conflict were seen as major milestones of India's presidency of the G20 last year. -- PTI
