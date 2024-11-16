Defeat those who spoiled Maha politics: Pawar

With only four days left for the Maharashtra assembly elections, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar has urged voters to reject those who have spoiled the state's cultured politics by breaking parties and families and engineering a social divide.





In a public appeal published in Marathi newspapers on Saturday, the veteran politician stated that restoring the state's pride and glory was the need of the hour.





He flagged the sustainability of popular welfare schemes, farm distress, "growing" crime against women, farm distress, and dwindling employment opportunities as issues impacting the electoral outcome on November 23, when votes will be counted.





The ruling Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is locked in a tight contest with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).





Sharad Pawar alleged corruption grew under Mahayuti's tenure, punching holes in the Shinde government's decision to waive tolls on vehicles entering Mumbai.





"The main question is about the toll (read corruption) in government offices. When will this (practice) stop? Official bungalows near the state secretariat have become facilitation centres for corruption." he alleged.





He accused the rulers (BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP headed by his nephew Ajit Pawar) of being involved in communal and castist politics while the law and order situation is in dire straits, unemployment rising, and farm distress growing due to the lack of adequate price for crops.





"Maharashtra is a cultured, progressive, strong and self-respecting state. It didn't just show the path to the nation but stood by it during crises. However, incumbent rulers have become pawns in the hands of Delhi," Pawar said.





He accused Mahayuti leaders of being "hell-bent" on insulting state's icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose statue collapsed in August this year, and Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.





"A person holding a Constitutional post made derogatory comments on the married life of Savitribai and Jyotiba Phule. The corruption caused the collapse of the statue of Shivaji Maharaj (in coastal Sindhudurg district)," Pawar said. -- PTI