Bodies of 3 'missing persons' found in Manipur

November 16, 2024  09:07
image
Three bodies suspected to be of six persons missing were found near the confluence of Jiri river and Barak river along Manipur-Assam border, officials said on Saturday.

The bodies were found around 16 km from Borobekra in Jiribam district on Friday night from where the six persons went missing, officials in Jiribam district told PTI.

The bodies are yet to be identified but it is suspected that the three bodies were of those of the six persons who went missing.

The bodies which were retrieved by Assam Rifles were taken to Silchar Medical College for identification and autopsy, they said.

Earlier, the Jiri United Committee (JUC) in Jiribam district had imposed a 48-hour general strike in the district demanding the safe release of the six missing persons.

Meanwhile, as news of the recovery of three bodies spread across Imphal Valley, tension rose in all five districts with state authorities declaring a holiday for schools and colleges for the day.   -- PTI
