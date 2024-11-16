RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BJP MLA faces backlash over remark against Marathas

November 16, 2024  13:09
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Maharashtra minister Babanrao Lonikar is under fire from the Marathas over his alleged remark during an election rally that the community's strength can be "counted on fingers".

Lonikar's remark at a rally in the Partur assembly constituency in Jalna on November 12 has invited the ire of quota activist Manoj Jarange, who criticised him for underestimating the community's strength.

The Partur assembly constituency will see a three-way fight between BJP's three-time MLA Lonikar, Shiv Sena-UBT candidate Asaram Borade, and Congress rebel Suresh Jethliya, who is running as an independent, in the November 20 state polls.

Jalna has been the epicentre of the Maratha quota stir and has witnessed massive protests by the community led by Jarange demanding reservation in education and government jobs.

Lonikar, during his rally in Ashti village, allegedly said the Maratha community's strength could be "counted on fingers".

A video of his speech has been circulated on social media, sparking backlash from Maratha activists and leaders.

Accusing the BJP leader of underestimating the community's strength, Jarange on Wednesday warned, "The Marathas will give a befitting reply for such remarks in the elections."

A local Maratha activist said the community, which constitutes 32 per cent of the constituency's population, would rally behind Shiv Sena-UBT candidate Borade as he is a Maratha. -- PTI
