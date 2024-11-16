RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

4.2 magnitude earthquake recorded in Patan

November 16, 2024  00:04
image
An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude was recorded in Patan district of north Gujarat on Friday night, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. 

While people came out of their houses after feeling the seismic movement, no casualty or loss of property was reported in the region, officials of the state control room in Gandhinagar said.

The quake was recorded at 10:15 pm with its epicentre located 13 km south south-west of Patan, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.

Reports from northern districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha and Mehsana claimed that tremors were felt for two to three seconds.

The state has suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years including the devastating earthquake of January 26, 2001, in Kutch district, as per the data provided by the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PIX: India's T20 dominance continues, seal SA Series
PIX: India's T20 dominance continues, seal SA Series

IMAGES from the fourth and deciding T20I played between South Africa and India in Johannesburg on Friday

''Have Muslims Faced Problems In Maharashtra?'
''Have Muslims Faced Problems In Maharashtra?'

'We have given riot-free Maharashtra in our 18-month rule.'

Guru's Nephew Takes On Eknath Shinde
Guru's Nephew Takes On Eknath Shinde

'Crores of rupees have been spent on paper but nothing has actually happened on the ground.'

'America Is In For Domestic Turmoil'
'America Is In For Domestic Turmoil'

'Trump's disregard for norms and institutions could prove very costly for America's social fabric.'

Modi stranded for 2 hrs after snag hits aircraft
Modi stranded for 2 hrs after snag hits aircraft

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was stranded in Jharkhand's Deoghar airport for nearly two hours on Friday after his special Indian Air Force aircraft developed a snag, flew back to Delhi in another plane, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances