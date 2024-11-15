Voting from home takes off in Maharashtra





A total of 746 persons above the age of 85 as well as those with disabilities have already cast their vote from their homes in Maharashtra's Thane district. In all, 933 persons from 18 assembly constituencies of the district had registered for the home voting facility for the November 20 state polls.

Padma Shri awardee, 82-year-old Kalyan Sundaram from Matunga cast his vote at his residence for the upcoming Maharashtra polls.