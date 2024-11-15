RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Voting from home takes off in Maharashtra

November 15, 2024  12:23
Pic: Sahil Salvi
Pic: Sahil Salvi
Padma Shri awardee, 82-year-old Kalyan Sundaram from Matunga cast his vote at his residence for the upcoming Maharashtra polls.

A total of 746 persons above the age of 85 as well as those with disabilities have already cast their vote from their homes in Maharashtra's Thane district. In all, 933 persons from 18 assembly constituencies of the district had registered for the home voting facility for the November 20 state polls.
