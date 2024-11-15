Trump picks anti-vaccine activist as health secy

United States President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday announced his decision to nominate former Democratic presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr. as his Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The nomination for this top Cabinet position is subject to confirmation by the US Senate.





Kennedy is one of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in the world and has long advanced the debunked idea that vaccines cause autism and other health issues.

Trump also announced his intent to nominate former Congressman Doug Collins of Georgia as Secretary for Veterans Affairs (VA).

"I am thrilled to announce Robert F Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS)," he said.

For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it came to public health, the president-elect said, indicating the health policies of his second term beginning January 20, 2025.

Trump said the safety and health of all Americans is the most important role of any administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everyone is protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming health crisis in this country.

"Kennedy will restore these agencies to the traditions of gold standard scientific research, and beacons of transparency, to end the chronic disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again! he said.

Declaring his pick for Veteran Affairs secretary, Trump said, "Doug is a veteran himself, who currently serves our nation as a chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our country in the Iraq war," he said.

"We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our active duty service members, veterans, and military families to ensure they have the support they need. Thank you, Doug, for your willingness to serve our country in this very important role! he added.

The president-elect also announced the nomination of Jay Clayton as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, saying, Jay is a highly respected business leader, counsel, and public servant."

According to Trump, Clayton received engineering and law degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, and an economics degree from the University of Cambridge. Before chairing the SEC, he was a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell, and served on the Management Committee.





Todd Blanche will serve as Deputy Attorney General, Trump announced.

"Todd is an excellent attorney who will be a crucial leader in the Justice Department, fixing what has been a broken system of justice for far too long," Trump said.

"Todd prosecuted gangs and other federal crimes as a Chief in the Southern District of New York United States Attorney's Office, clerked for two Federal Judges, and graduated with honours from law school, while working full time at the SDNY. Todd is going to do a great job as we, Make America Great Again," he added.