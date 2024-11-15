RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


There will be no Mahayuti after Nov 23: Raut

November 15, 2024  11:07
image
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that there will be no Mahayuti after November 23 and added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will form the government in Maharashtra.

Raut also asserted that the MVA alliance is strong and united in the state. Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "The people of Maharashtra do not trust the Prime Minister's statement. This is Maha Vikas Aghadi. We three are together. We are one and we are safer in Maharashtra than you. And the second thing is that the people will decide whose remote control is in whose hands. You may have the remote control of the Shiv Sena you have made after dividing the party, but we refrained from giving our (Shiv Sena UBT) remote control to you and that's why you are irked with us. We are 'swabhimani' and hence won't fall for your tricks. I have said earlier also that after November 23, there will be no Mahayuti because there will be no CM. They will not make Eknath Shinde the CM or LoP. They will not get the majority. We are forming the government..." -- ANI
