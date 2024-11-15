RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Their dog barked at him, man molests 2 women

November 15, 2024  19:05
Angry over his neighbour's pet dog barking at him, a man allegedly molested a woman by tearing her dress and also thrashed her along with her elderly mother in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 4.30 pm at Takarda in Kasarvadavli locality of Thane, they said.

As per the complaint lodged by the 39-year-old victim, her pet dog barked at her neighbour, Gautam, when he was passing by her house. Angry over it, the man, 25, picked up a stone to attack the animal, an official said.

"The victim woman's 64-year-old mother reprimanded him over his act. On seeing this, Gautam's mother and another woman started arguing with the victims. The three accused beat up the mother-daughter duo and molested them by tearing the complainant's dress," he said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Gautam, his mother Maya (50) and one Nayana Thapar (40) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), he said.  -- PTI
