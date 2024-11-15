The Lady With 11 Driving Licenses!





She is perhaps the only woman in India with 11 driver's licenses including a license to drive a JCB and crane, and also a certification to drive vehicles carrying hazardous goods!





"I feel so happy and content that I can be an inspiration to many women," Radhamani Amma tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier.





Radhamani Amma, 74, widely known as Mani Amma, can be described as a trendsetter, legend and an inspirational figure for many young women in Kerala.