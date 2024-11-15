RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sri Lanka President's NPP secures parliamentary majority

November 15, 2024  11:29
image
Sri Lanka's National People's Power of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Thursday secured a majority in parliament, according to official results announced by the elections commission. 

 The NPP contesting under the Malimawa (compass) symbol secured 113 seats in the 225 member assembly, data released by the elections commissions website showed. The NPP has received 6.8 million or 61 per cent of the votes counted, taking a commanding lead over its rivals. The party is on track to get a two thirds majority. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! There will be no Mahayuti after Nov 23: Raut
LIVE! There will be no Mahayuti after Nov 23: Raut

EXCLUSIVE! Aaditya Thackeray Interview
EXCLUSIVE! Aaditya Thackeray Interview

'BJP's last resort to win the election is to divide people into caste, religion, creed. but it doesn't happen in Maharashtra.'

Guru's Nephew Takes On Eknath Shinde
Guru's Nephew Takes On Eknath Shinde

'Crores of rupees have been spent on paper but nothing has actually happened on the ground.'

Maha poll: Over Rs 536cr cash, goods seized so far
Maha poll: Over Rs 536cr cash, goods seized so far

Seizures were made to stop any inducement of voters in Maharashtra, where polling will take place on November 20.

Trump picks anti-vaccine activist as health secretary
Trump picks anti-vaccine activist as health secretary

President-elect Donald Trump announced a slate of key Cabinet nominations, including tapping former Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his Secretary of Health and Human Services and former Congressman Doug Collins...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances