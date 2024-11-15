RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Pt Ajoy Chakrabarty's brother held for molestation

November 15, 2024  11:54
Pt Ajoy Chakrabarty with Amit Shah. File pic
Kolkata Police arrested a renowned musician from Mumbai for allegedly molesting a student at his institute here, an officer said on Friday. Renowned singer and composer Sanjay Chakrabarty, brother of Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, was arrested by a Charu Market police team from a location in Mumbai after a cat-and-mouse game lasting nearly two months, the officer said. 

 Chakraborty has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to police custody till November 18 following his production at a city court here after being brought from Mumbai on transit remand, the officer added. 

 The incident took place in June when the singer allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl student at the yoga institute where he conducts singing classes. "As per the complaint, Chakrabarty remained there after the class was over, and when all other students had left, he allegedly molested the victim," the officer said.

 The incident came to light after the victim was taken to Bengaluru by her parents for psychological treatment, the officer added. "It was during treatment that the victim divulged the entire incident to her doctor for the first time, and her parents learned about it," he added. 

 The parents mailed their complaint to Belgharia police station in North 24 Parganas district in September, prompting the police to lodge a zero FIR. "The case was shifted to Charu Market police station for investigation as the incident occurred within their jurisdiction," the officer told PTI. Police are planning to examine CCTV camera footage from the institute where the alleged crime took place and to speak with students and others present there, he said. PTI
