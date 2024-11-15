Praise Savarkar, Bal Thackeray: Shah dares Rahul





"Aghadi is an army of liars. Rahul Baba, please praise your friend Uddhav Thackeray's father, the great Balasaheb Thackeray, for two minutes. Uddhav ji, if you have the courage, get Rahul Baba to speak two good words about Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb," Shah said while addressing a rally in Hingoli.





The Union Home Minister said the assembly polls in Maharashtra would determine whether the state follows the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj or the path of Aurangzeb for the next five years.





"The upcoming election will decide whether Maharashtra follows the path of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar or the path of Aurangzeb. Our Mahayuti alliance has chosen the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar without any hesitation, while the Aghadi alliance seems to be an Aurangzeb fan club. Modi ji built the Ram temple and also reconstructed the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, which had been demolished by Aurangzeb," Shah said.





Amit Shah also mocked Rahul Gandhi, likening him to a plane that has repeatedly crashed."Sonia ji has tried to land the plane named Rahul Baba 20 times, and 20 times it has crashed. Now, another attempt is being made to land it for the 21st time in Maharashtra. Sonia ji, please note that your Rahul aircraft will crash once again in the Maharashtra assembly elections," he quipped. -- ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, challenging him to praise Veer Savarkar and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.