Nothing wrong with 'batenge toh katenge': Fadnavis





While some members of the BJP led Mahayuti alliance have voiced their reservations, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he does not see anything wrong in the slogan, stating that this has been the history of our country.





The slogan has also been widely condemned by the opposition leaders, claiming communal overtones in it.





However in an interview with ANI, Fadnavis says there is nothing wrong with it. "I don't see anything wrong in Yogi ji's slogans. Look at the history of this country. Jab Jab bate hai tab gulam bane hai. Whenever this country divided into castes, into states, divided into communities society we became slaves. The country was also divided, and so were the people. That's why if we divide, we will cut. This is the history of this country," Fadnavis said in an interview with ANI.





"And I don't understand that if someone says don't divide, then what is the point of objecting to this?" he added.





Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation that the opposition was dividing the OBC community, Fadnavis said that Rahul Gandhi's statement during the latter's visit to the United States has revealed their intentions.





"Rahul ji has already given an indication of this in America. I feel that Rahul ji has made a mistake. They didn't know that the media followed them everywhere. So, when they went to America and made statements on the Constitution and reservation, their mentality was revealed. Secondly, you can see the manner in which they are trying to divide into different castes. The Prime Minister is right. There are 350 castes in OBC in Maharashtra," Fadnavis said. -- ANI

As the Maharashtra election inches closer there has been a huge debate on UP CM Yogi Adityanath's slogan of 'Batenge to Katenge' calling for Hindu unity.