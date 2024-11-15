RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


No EC nod yet, MNS cancels its Shivaji Park rally

November 15, 2024  14:37
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray said on Friday that he won't hold his November 17 rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park as the Election Commission (EC) is yet to grant his party permission for the event.

 Instead, Thackeray said, he would visit assembly segments in Mumbai and Thane to canvass for MNS candidates. "I still have not got the permission and I have 1.5 days for the meeting. In these 1.5 days, holding rallies is becoming difficult. Instead, I will visit assembly seats in Mumbai and Thane," Thackeray said.

 The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS had sought permission to hold rallies on November 17 at the iconic Shivaji Park. Both parties have not yet received the EC nod for the proposed events. Campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls ends at 5 pm on November 18.
