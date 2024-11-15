RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Man suffers 'heart attack' on Delhi-Mumbai flight

November 15, 2024  23:01
image
A man who suffered suspected heart attack onboard a Delhi-Mumbai flight on Friday was saved due to the timely intervention of a doctor, sources said. 

The incident took place when IndiGo flight 6E 6814 was in the air and about 45 minutes short of landing in Mumbai.

An IndiGo airline spokesperson said the passenger experienced breathlessness, and that the flight had a normal landing. Dr Prashant Bharadwaj, a doctor with Tata Motors, was travelling to Mumbai for some work when he heard a scream asking for help.

"A family member of the person who fell unconscious was calling for help. The crew asked for a doctor onboard and I immediately took my first aid box and rushed to the said passenger with some medications," Bharadwaj told PTI.

The crew also brought along necessary first aid and the patient, who developed unconsciousness and low blood pressure apart from profuse sweating, was stabilised, he said.

"I sat with the affected passenger for the rest of the flight. He was asked to take further medical care upon landing," the doctor said.

The airline spokesperson said the affected passenger was attended by the doctors at the airport.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

4th T20I Updates: 50 partnership for Miller, Stubbs
4th T20I Updates: 50 partnership for Miller, Stubbs

LIVE! Liquor ban means big money for Bihar officials: HC
LIVE! Liquor ban means big money for Bihar officials: HC

''Have Muslims Faced Problems In Maharashtra?'
''Have Muslims Faced Problems In Maharashtra?'

'We have given riot-free Maharashtra in our 18-month rule.'

700 kg drugs seized, 8 Iranians held along Guj coast
700 kg drugs seized, 8 Iranians held along Guj coast

A joint operation by anti-narcotics agencies led to the seizure of about 700 kg of drugs and the arrest of eight Iranian nationals from Indian territorial waters off the Gujarat coast around Porbandar on Friday.

'America Is In For Domestic Turmoil'
'America Is In For Domestic Turmoil'

'Trump's disregard for norms and institutions could prove very costly for America's social fabric.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances