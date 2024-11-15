RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


EXCLUSIVE! The Aaditya Thackeray Interview

November 15, 2024  12:13
Two-and-a-half years after the Shiv Sena split into two, with one faction joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government in Maharashtra, the other group led by Uddhav Thackeray faces its biggest challenge to reclaim its legacy and status as the party of founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

And leading the charge is the latter's grandson, Aaditya Thackeray, who is the party nominee seeking re-election from Worli in south central Mumbai.

Ranged against Thackeray Jr is Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Sandeep Deshpande.

During a brisk round of campaigning in Worli, Rediff.com's Hemant Waje caught up with the Thackeray scion.

Read/watch the interview here. 
