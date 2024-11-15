Congress' troll army attacked my wife: Fadnavis





"The Prime Minister is not wrong when he says that there should be a focus on women's development and women-led social reforms. In the last five years, when Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar could not do anything against me in any of the investigations he carried out, he started personal attacks against me and his troll army started accusing my wife on the Instagram reels she made," Fadnavis said in an interview with ANI.





Further, he said he believed that truth will eventually triumph. "If a civilized person saw the trolls made against my wife, they would be highly embarrassed. I told my wife that considering that we are in politics, we have to be patient and that truth can be troubled, but not defeated," Fadnavis added.





The Deputy Chief Minister said that the trollers should be ashamed and drown in water considering the way they criticized his wife and wrote derogatory things about her.





"The way they behaved and made memes about my wife and wrote bad things about her, they should drown in water. If you want to fight, come and fight in the front. What is this kind of war that you are fighting? I am very patient in this matter. I understand their fight and I will defeat them," he stated.





Recently Kanhaiya, while addressing a campaign rally in Nagpur took aim at Fadnavis' recent comments referring to the upcoming elections as a "Dharamyudh."





The Congress leader said that the job of "saving religion" should not be reduced to political rhetoric while the Deputy Chief Minister's wife engages in "making Instagram reels." -- ANI

