China very cautious about Trump 2.0





Meanwhile, China, under President Xi Jinping, is positioning itself to seize opportunities in the wake of Trump's expected second term as the Chinese government looks to use these upcoming gatherings as a platform to advance its interests, particularly by creating divisions between the US and its allies and presenting China as a stable alternative leader on the world stage, CNN reported on Thursday.





The two key events, the APEC summit in Peru and the G20 summit in Brazil, will be crucial for China as it seeks to navigate the potential fallout from a Trump presidency. Xi's strategy is to emphasize China's role as a reliable partner and counterbalance to a more unpredictable US under Trump.





In his first term, Trump initiated a trade and tech war with China, framing the country as a rival. This stance has largely continued under outgoing President Joe Biden, who has deepened US-China tensions by involving allies in a coordinated approach to counter Beijing's rise.





As Trump's second term looms, Xi's government is preparing for the possibility of escalating trade restrictions, including Trump's proposals for high tariffs on Chinese goods and continued pressure on Chinese access to advanced technology.





At the APEC summit in Peru, Xi will also showcase China's growing influence in the Global South, including the launch of a USD 3.5 billion Chinese-funded megaport in Peru. The project, seen as a vital trade gateway between Latin America and Asia, underscores China's commitment to fostering economic ties in the region. Xi's diplomatic team will be carefully navigating discussions at both summits, aiming to reinforce China's commitment to global stability and its economic future.





They will also seek to portray China as an alternative to a potentially more isolationist US under Trump. However, Xi's recent messages to Trump have suggested an awareness of the risks: a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement highlighted that both countries could benefit from cooperation but suffer from confrontation, according to CNN. The Chinese leader warned that the two countries "will both benefit from cooperation and lose from confrontation." -- ANI

