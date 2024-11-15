Car-truck collision leaves 6 partying friends dead





According to reports the incident took place around 1.30 am at the ONGC Chowk on November 12. The car, which was speeding, smashed into a truck, leaving the vehicle mangled and its occupants dead.





The impact of the collision was so severe that it ripped out the Toyota Innova's roof and twisted it. Two passengers were left decapitated in the incident. Several other body parts of the victims are also seen scattered around the road.





According to media reports, a group of seven friends were returning from a party that night and were drunk.





The victims were identified as Kunal Kukreja (23), Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20), and Guneet (19).





The seventh person, Siddhesh Agrawal (25), who had reportedly hosted the party in Dehradun, is the sole survivor but remains in a critical condition.









Six youngsters died a horrific death in a car accident in Uttarakhand's Dehradun earlier this week while returning from a party.