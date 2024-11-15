Amit Shah: EC inspected my chopper





The bag check controversy refuses to die down. Union HM Amit Shah tweets, "Today, during my election campaign in Hingoli Assembly constituency of Maharashtra, my helicopter was inspected by Election Commission officials. BJP believes in fair elections and a healthy election system and follows all the rules made by the Honourable Election Commission. We all must contribute to a healthy election system and perform our duties in keeping India as the strongest democracy in the world."