Amit Shah: EC inspected my chopper

November 15, 2024  16:24
Video grab of the check of Amit Shah's bags and chopper
The bag check controversy refuses to die down. Union HM Amit Shah tweets, "Today, during my election campaign in Hingoli Assembly constituency of Maharashtra, my helicopter was inspected by Election Commission officials. BJP believes in fair elections and a healthy election system and follows all the rules made by the Honourable Election Commission. We all must contribute to a healthy election system and perform our duties in keeping India as the strongest democracy in the world."  

What bag controversy, you ask?

