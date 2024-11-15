RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


3 dead as 3000-tonne silo storing corn collapses at Maha factory

November 15, 2024  21:55
At least three workers died and three sustained injuries after a silo storing corn collapsed in an ethanol manufacturing factory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Shendre MIDC on Friday, officials said.

The bodies of three workers have been recovered, while one worker is missing, he added.

"At around 2:20pm, a 17.17 metre diameter silo tank with a height of 21,60 metres collapsed at Radico NV distilleries. The corn stored in the 3,000 tonne capacity fell out, killing three workers and injuring three others. One person is missing. Search and rescue operations are underway at the site," he said. 

The official identified the deceased as Kisan Hirde (50), Vijay Gawali (40) and Dattatray Borde (40).   -- PTI
