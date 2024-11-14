RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Zoho CEO to be chief guest at ABVP meet

November 14, 2024  19:05
Sridhar Vembu
The CEO of Zoho Corporation, Sridhar Vembu, will be the chief guest at the 70th National Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) to be held in Gorakhpur from November 22-24.

Vembu will address students and faculty representatives at the inaugural session of the conference on November 22, according to a statement issued by ABVP, the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).         

Vembu's efforts in advancing India's technological growth, promoting rural development and bringing significant reforms in the education system serve as a guiding light for the youth of the country, the statement said. 

Vembu established Zoho Corporation at Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu with the goal of creating jobs for the local residents.

After setting up his industry in a remote part of Tamil Nadu, Vembu created opportunities that are typically available only in the top multinational companies in major cities, the statement added.

His efforts to connect rural life with advanced technology and entrepreneurship are exemplary, and his address at the ABVP national conference will offer direction and inspiration to the youth, it said.

-- PTI
