RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Will have orderly, peaceful transition of power: White House

November 14, 2024  08:35
image
The United States will see an orderly and peaceful transition of power, the White House said following a two-hour long meeting between President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden on Wednesday.
 
"Today, President Biden met with President-elect Trump for approximately two hours in the Oval Office. White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and incoming Chief of Staff Susie Wiles joined the meeting. It was substantive meeting and exchange of views," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters here.
 
"They discussed important national security and domestic policy issues facing the nation and the world. President Biden also raised important items on Congress's to-do list for the lame-duck session, including funding the government and providing the disaster supplemental funding the president requested," she said.
 
"Finally, the president reiterated what he said to the president-elect the day after the election and to the American people in the Rose Garden just last week: We will have an orderly transition and a peaceful transition of power," Jean-Pierre said.
 
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that transitions are uniquely consequential moments in geopolitics.  

"They're a time when competitors and adversaries can see possibly opportunity, because you have this change in government here," he said.
 
Responding to a question, Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration wants to move forward.  

"We respect the will of the people.  There was an election, as you know, last week, and the American people spoke.  And so, the president is going to make sure that he puts the American people first. He's going to make sure that we move forward in this process and this transition process in a way that is respectful to the American people and to lead by example," the White House press secretary said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! What PM said on Nehru's birth anniversary today
LIVE! What PM said on Nehru's birth anniversary today

Exclusive! Adani Wasn't There At Meeting: Ajit Pawar
Exclusive! Adani Wasn't There At Meeting: Ajit Pawar

'That was my mistake.''Gautam Adani was not involved in forming the Maharashtra government.''Adani was not there in the meeting.''The meeting was at his guest house and we were sitting in his guest house.'

1st Hindu Congresswoman named US intelligence head
1st Hindu Congresswoman named US intelligence head

A four-term Congresswoman, 2020 presidential candidate and NYT bestselling author, Gabbard is a veteran with three deployments to war zones in the Middle East and Africa. She recently moved from being a Democrat to a Republican member.

In 1st, brother-sister command warships in Indian Navy
In 1st, brother-sister command warships in Indian Navy

Both the brother and sister duo are commanding their warships under the Western Command.

A Thackeray Bahu Steps Out To Campaign
A Thackeray Bahu Steps Out To Campaign

'When I see people's faces I can see that there is a certain sadness in their eyes which makes me unhappy as a person.''I want to see people happy in their lives.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances