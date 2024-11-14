RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Will Fadnavis be 'promoted' after polls? He says...

November 14, 2024  19:59
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said there was no set formula for selecting the next chief minister of the ruling Mahayuti alliance and a decision in this regard will be taken once assembly poll results were declared.

In an interaction with a group of reporters in Mumbai, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader clarified there was no such formula of having a chief minister from the party winning the maximum number of seats or that with a better strike rate in the November 20 polls to elect a new 288-member assembly.

The BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party headed by deputy CM Ajit Pawar are constituents of the ruling alliance.

"A decision (on CM post) will be taken by leaders of the three parties. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are national presidents of their respective parties and the BJP Parliamentary Board authorises the party president to take a decision. So, the national presidents of the three parties will decide," he said.

Going into elections, the Mahayuti has not formally declared its CM face. 

Fadnavis, the BJP's first CM in Maharashtra who served from 2014 to 2019, laughed away questions about his possible 'promotion' to the Centre after the elections in Maharashtra.

"I will do whatever BJP tells me to do. 'Jeena yahan, marna yahan, iske siwa jaana kahan'. I will go wherever the BJP asks me to go," remarked the deputy CM, who is contesting from the Nagpur South West.

Assembly poll results in Maharashtra, where the Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, are locked in a close fight for electoral supremacy, will be declared on November 23.  -- PTI
