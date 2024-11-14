What PM said on Nehru's birth anniversary today





He was one of the leading faces of the country's freedom struggle. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.





"On the occasion of his birth anniversary, I pay homage to our former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru," Modi said in a post on X. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary on Thursday. Nehru was born on this date in 1889 in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad (now Prayagraj).