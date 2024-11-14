Venugopal's Maha prophecy: Mahayuti has...





Speaking to mediapersons, Venugopal said, "Preparation is going on well. Our entire leadership is there for elections and campaign preparations. Certainly, Maha Vikas Aghadi has a clear-cut chance in Maharashtra."





Maharashtra polls are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.





Further, the Congress leader, while responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "Batenge to Katenge" remarks, said that the Congress party believes in love and affection."Congress party believes in love and affection. Its ideologies and policies are very clear. We are not here to spread violence and hatred. BJP and Yogi Aditynath have only one agenda to divide the people and create hate among them...They don't believe in governance and policies for poor people. They only believe in dividing the people," Venugopal said.

Exuding confidence in winning the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance has a clear-cut chance in the State and preparations are going well.