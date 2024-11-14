RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump nominates Matt Gaetz as Attorney General

November 14, 2024  09:32
After his victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election, President-elect Donal Trump on Wednesday nominated Congressman Matt Gaetz to be the Attorney General of the United States.

 In addition, Trump announced other key appointments for his 2024 administration, including Senator Marco Rubio of Florida as Secretary of State and former Congresswoman Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). "It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States.

 Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice," Trump said in a statement.
