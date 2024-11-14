RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sri Lankans vote in Parliamentary election

November 14, 2024  09:29
image
Sri Lankans on Thursday began voting in the snap parliamentary election, the first major test of the ruling National People's Power party led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. 

 The voting is taking place at over 13,314 polling stations across the country. The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm local time. The counting will start soon after the closing of polls. Voters turned out in steady streams during the first hour of the polls, election officials said. 

 Over 17 million voters from the island's 21 million population are eligible to vote for the 225-member Parliament for a five-year term. Nearly 90,000 security personnel from the police and the military are deployed to provide security at the election venues. Thursday's vote would be the first major test of the popularity of the ruling party, National People's Power, led by President Dissanayake.
