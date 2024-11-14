RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sonia's 'Rahul plane' will crash again: Shah

November 14, 2024  14:50
image
In a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Sonia Gandhi tried to launch her son 20 times, and her "Rahul plane" was also going to crash on the 21st attempt in Jharkhand. Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Giridih, he alleged that the waqf board in Karnataka grabbed lands of ancient temples, and an amendment will be made in the law to stop it despite stringent opposition. 

 "Sonia-ji is fond of launching her son. Sonia-ji tried to launch the 'Rahul plane' 20 times but it failed to land. It crashed 20 times. It is going to crash on the 21st time at the Deoghar airport," he said. 

 Shah also accused the waqf board of grabbing farmlands. "This waqf board is in the habit of grabbing land. In Karnataka, they have devoured assets of entire villages, 500 years old temples. They have grabbed farmlands. Tell me whether changes are required in the waqf boards or not. Hemant-babu and Rahul Gandhi oppose it, let them oppose it. BJP will pass a bill in Parliament for amendment to the Waqf Board Act and no one can stop it," he said. 

 Shah alleged that the ruling JMM-led coalition has turned infiltrators into its "vote banks", and announced to check illegal immigration once the BJP is voted to power in the state. 

 "We will wipe out Naxalism and infiltration from Jharkhand," he said, promising to deport "each and every infiltrator". "The JMM-led alliance has been shown the exit door in the first phase. Results are out -- BJP is going to form govt in Jharkhand," he claimed. 

 Shah said that while Jharkhand powers the nation with coal, the people of the state have remained poor. He claimed that if the BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand, it will make it the most prosperous state in the country in five years.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goons beat man, try to molest wife; nobody helps
LIVE! Goons beat man, try to molest wife; nobody helps

BJP offered Rs 50 cr to 50 Cong MLAs: Siddaramaiah
BJP offered Rs 50 cr to 50 Cong MLAs: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Thursday challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to disclose the source of his allegation that Rs 50 crore bribe each was offered to 50 Congress MLAs to topple the government. He said the Chief...

Modi has never...: Rahul on 'blank Constitution copy'
Modi has never...: Rahul on 'blank Constitution copy'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not reading the Constitution, saying the BJP insults national icons. Gandhi claimed Modi feels the Constitution is blank because he has never read it. He...

'Batenge to katenge' not in good taste: BJP leader
'Batenge to katenge' not in good taste: BJP leader

Chavan said the Mahayuti and BJP's policy was Viksit Bharat and Viksit Maharashtra, as spelt out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

High drama as Raj candidate arrested for slapping SDM
High drama as Raj candidate arrested for slapping SDM

About 60 two-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers were torched in the violence that erupted outside the polling booth.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances