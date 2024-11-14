RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sensex, Nifty trade firm in early trade

November 14, 2024  10:08
image
Benchmark equity indices bounced back in early trade on Thursday after facing heavy correction in the last two trading days, amid massive buying by domestic institutional investors and a rally in frontline stocks HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries. 

 The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 254.5 points to 77,945.45 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 86.25 points to 23,645.30. The BSE benchmark had tanked 1,805.2 points or 2.27 per cent in the past two days.

 From the 30-share Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were the major gainers. UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gift onions! Price to remain high all this month
LIVE! Gift onions! Price to remain high all this month

What Our Netas Can Borrow From Trump
What Our Netas Can Borrow From Trump

Our politicians need to take a leaf out of Mr Trump's personalised merchandise sale: It keeps his image in the public eye, continuing to engage him differently and innovatively with his supporters, points out Sandeep Goyal.

Gas chamber: Delhi chokes at 'alarming' AQI of 428
Gas chamber: Delhi chokes at 'alarming' AQI of 428

'The pollution has increased. We are facing breathing problems and irritation in the eyes'

Mahayuti Or MVA? Which Way Will Jarange Patil Tilt?
Mahayuti Or MVA? Which Way Will Jarange Patil Tilt?

If Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil drops a hint of supporting or opposing a particular coalition on the eve of polling on November 20, things may change overnight.

In 1st, brother-sister command warships in Indian Navy
In 1st, brother-sister command warships in Indian Navy

Both the brother and sister duo are commanding their warships under the Western Command.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances