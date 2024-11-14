RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sensex, Nifty falf for 6th day

November 14, 2024  16:25
Benchmark Sensex declined by 110 points in a see-saw trade on Thursday, marking its third straight session of losses amid continued FII selling, disappointing quarterly results and soaring inflation. 

 BSE Sensex dropped 110.64 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 77,580.31. During the day, it dropped 266.14 points or 0.34 per cent to 77,424.81. Broader NSE Nifty dropped by 26.35 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 23,532.70, extending its losing streak to the sixth day. 

 From the 30-share Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Nestle, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards. Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were among the gainers. -- PTI
