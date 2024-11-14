Rajnath Singh to visit Laos from Nov 20-22





Singh is likely to present India's position on dealing with major security challenges facing the region at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus), sources said.





The defence minister will visit Laos from November 20 to 22, they said.





ADMM-Plus is a platform comprising 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its eight dialogue partners -- India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States.





Laos is hosting the meeting in its capacity as the current chair of ADMM-Plus.





The meeting is likely to deliberate on the situation in the Indo-Pacific as well as ways to combat the threat of terrorism.





On the sidelines of the ADMM-Plus meeting, Singh is likely to hold bilateral meetings with the defence ministers of a number of participating countries.





India became the dialogue partner of the ASEAN in 1992 and the inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened in Hanoi in October 2010. Since 2017, the ADMM-Plus ministers have been meeting annually to bolster regional security cooperation.

