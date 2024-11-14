RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rajasthan candidate arrested day after he slapped SDM

November 14, 2024  12:46
Independent MLA candidate from Rajasthan's Tonk district Naresh Meena was arrested on Thursday, a day after he slapped a sub-divisional magistrate during polling in full view of camera crews. 

 Meena, a Congress rebel contesting as an Independent, caught SDM Malpura, Amit Chaudhary, by his collar and slapped him, an official said. 

 Chaudhary was trying to get more people to vote. Locals had boycotted polling over a demand to include Samravta village in Uniara sub-division instead of Deoli as Uniara is nearest location. Meena was supporting the villagers. The incident led to tension in the area with vehicles being torched, police being pelted with stones and 60 people arrested. PTI
