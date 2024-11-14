Rajasthan candidate arrested day after he slapped SDM





Chaudhary was trying to get more people to vote. Locals had boycotted polling over a demand to include Samravta village in Uniara sub-division instead of Deoli as Uniara is nearest location. Meena was supporting the villagers. The incident led to tension in the area with vehicles being torched, police being pelted with stones and 60 people arrested. PTI

Meena, a Congress rebel contesting as an Independent, caught SDM Malpura, Amit Chaudhary, by his collar and slapped him, an official said.