PM has never read the Constitution: Rahul





Addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Maharashtra today, Rahul said that the Prime Minister says that I show the Constitution in public meetings that is empty.





"Sanvidhan unke liye khali hai kyuki unhone ise zindagi mein pada nahi hai (The Constitution seems empty to him because he's never read it in his life)," Rahul Gandhi said in a public gathering in poll-bound Maharashtra's Nandurbar.





Attacking the Prime Minister further, the Congress leader said that the Constitution is not blank, but carries thoughts and ideas of thousand years.





"He has no idea what's written inside this book; that's why he says it's empty. He says Rahul Gandhi shows a red book. It doesn't matter to us what colour the book is; what matters is what's written inside it. We are ready to give our lives for what it represents," Rahul Gandhi said.





"I want to explain to the Prime Minister that this Constitution is not hollow. It is filled with thousands of years of thought. When you call it hollow, you disrespect Birsa Munda, Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar, and others. This fight is about protecting it," he added.





Earlier, Prime Minister Modi attacked Rahul Gandhi saying the "Laal Kitab" of the Constitution which the Congress was flaunting contained "nothing".





"In 'farziwada', Congress has broken its own record. The 'Laal Kitab' of the Constitution which the Congress party was flaunting and distributing contained 'nothing'. It was an empty book. This is nothing but a testament to Congress' disregard and hate for Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The entire country is in shock over this foolish and unfortunate political play of Congress," PM Modi said. -- ANI

