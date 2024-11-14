RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

PM has never read the Constitution: Rahul

November 14, 2024  14:33
image
Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his attack on Rahul Gandhi for flaunting a 'blank constitution', the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition said the Constitution seems blank to the Prime Minister because he has never read it in his life.

Addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Maharashtra today, Rahul said that the Prime Minister says that I show the Constitution in public meetings that is empty.

"Sanvidhan unke liye khali hai kyuki unhone ise zindagi mein pada nahi hai (The Constitution seems empty to him because he's never read it in his life)," Rahul Gandhi said in a public gathering in poll-bound Maharashtra's Nandurbar.

Attacking the Prime Minister further, the Congress leader said that the Constitution is not blank, but carries thoughts and ideas of thousand years.

"He has no idea what's written inside this book; that's why he says it's empty. He says Rahul Gandhi shows a red book. It doesn't matter to us what colour the book is; what matters is what's written inside it. We are ready to give our lives for what it represents," Rahul Gandhi said.

"I want to explain to the Prime Minister that this Constitution is not hollow. It is filled with thousands of years of thought. When you call it hollow, you disrespect Birsa Munda, Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar, and others. This fight is about protecting it," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi attacked Rahul Gandhi saying the "Laal Kitab" of the Constitution which the Congress was flaunting contained "nothing".

"In 'farziwada', Congress has broken its own record. The 'Laal Kitab' of the Constitution which the Congress party was flaunting and distributing contained 'nothing'. It was an empty book. This is nothing but a testament to Congress' disregard and hate for Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The entire country is in shock over this foolish and unfortunate political play of Congress," PM Modi said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goons beat man, try to molest wife; nobody helps
LIVE! Goons beat man, try to molest wife; nobody helps

BJP offered Rs 50 cr to 50 Cong MLAs: Siddaramaiah
BJP offered Rs 50 cr to 50 Cong MLAs: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Thursday challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to disclose the source of his allegation that Rs 50 crore bribe each was offered to 50 Congress MLAs to topple the government. He said the Chief...

Modi has never...: Rahul on 'blank Constitution copy'
Modi has never...: Rahul on 'blank Constitution copy'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not reading the Constitution, saying the BJP insults national icons. Gandhi claimed Modi feels the Constitution is blank because he has never read it. He...

'Batenge to katenge' not in good taste: BJP leader
'Batenge to katenge' not in good taste: BJP leader

Chavan said the Mahayuti and BJP's policy was Viksit Bharat and Viksit Maharashtra, as spelt out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

High drama as Raj candidate arrested for slapping SDM
High drama as Raj candidate arrested for slapping SDM

About 60 two-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers were torched in the violence that erupted outside the polling booth.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances