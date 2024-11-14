NIA attaches assets belonging to main accused in killing two civilians





The weapon used in the commission of the crime was recovered, along with ammunition, from the 10 Marlas property which had been transferred to Langoo's father and others by its original owner, said the agency.





The property, located in Srinagar's Zaldagar, was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The case relates to a conspiracy hatched by Langoo, along with two others, identified as Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood. -- ANI

In its ongoing efforts to break down the terror network in Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached the immovable property of a major terror suspect associated with 'The Resistance Front' (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the agency said on Thursday. The property of Adil Manzoor Langoo was attached in connection with the brutal killing of two non-locals at Srinagar's Shala Kadal in February this year.