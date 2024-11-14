MVA will make you beg: PM on water crisis fears





"Agadhi wale boond boond paani ke liye apko tarsayenge. Isliye mein mata aur beheno ko keheta hu, Agadhi wale ko ghusne bhi mat dena, warne aapko paani ke liye bhi tarsake rakehenge (The Agadhi alliance will make you beg for every drop of water, that is why I tell the mothers and sisters that they should not even let the alliance get in power, otherwise they will make you beg for water)," said PM Modi.





He was addressing a public meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district in the state, which is headed for Assembly polls on November 20.





PM Modi was also felicitated by NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.





The Prime Minister alleged that the MVA alliance has done nothing but increase the problems of the State.





"There has been a water crisis in Marathwada for a long time, but the Congress and the Aghadi people always remained sitting idle. For the first time in our government, concrete efforts began to fight drought," he said. The PM also highlighted that the MVA alliance did not respect the wishes of Balasaheb Thackeray, saying that it was the late leader's wish to rename Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.





"The whole of Maharashtra knows that the demand to give this name to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar was raised by Balasaheb Thackeray. The Aghadi government was in power for 2.5 years, but these people did not have the courage to do so under pressure from the Congress. Whereas the Mahayuti government renamed this city as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar as soon as it came to power. We fulfilled your wish, we fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's wish," he said. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that if the Maha Vikas Agadhi alliance gains power in Maharashtra, it will bring back the era of droughts and the water crisis in the poll bound State.