Mrs Fadnavis only makes Insta reels: Kanhaiya





Targeting Deputy CM Fadnavis over his "Dharamyuddh" remark, Kanhaiya Kumar took a jibe and that the job of saving 'dharma' should be of everyone, and it should not be like people are saving the religion and Deputy CM's wife is "making reels on Instagram."





"Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that this is a 'Dharamyudh'. This is a good thing. It is our Dharam to protect the democracy and the constitution for which I am standing and giving a speech today. Whichever leader talks about saving religion, you have to ask only one thing to that leader who is giving you speech about saving religion that will your son or daughter join us in this fight to save religion?" Kanhaiya said during a public rally in Nagpur on Wednesday.





"Will this happen that the responsibility of saving the religion will be ours and your children will study in Oxford Cambridge universities. If we want to save religion, let us save it together. It can't be like we save religion and the Deputy Chief Minister's wife makes reels on Instagram. It can't be like that. Everyone will save the religion together," he added.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar sparked a row with his 'controversial' remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis stoking strong condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party.