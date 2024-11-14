'Jacqueline didn't know illicit origin of gifts'





Delhi High Court on Wednesday heard part of the arguments on behalf of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. She has challenged the charge sheet filed against her in the Rs 200 crores money laundering case.





It was submitted that she was not involved in the offence of money laundering. She was unaware that the gifts she received were part of the alleged proceeds of crime.





Justice Anish Dayal during the hearing raised a query, "Whether there is a duty upon an adult person to know the source of gift one receives." The matter is listed on November 26 for further arguments. Senior advocate Siddharth Agrawal along with Prashant Patil and Shakti Pandey appeared for Jacqueline Fernandez.





He argued that she did not know that the gifts she received were part of the proceeds of crime. She was not aware that the gifts she received from Sukesh Chandrasekar were bought out of money allegedly extorted from Aditi Singh.





"It is also not the case of ED that she was aware that gifts she received were part of proceeds of crime," senior counsel argued. -- ANI

