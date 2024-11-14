RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'Infiltrators or not...': Cong's Jharkhand in-charge sparks row

November 14, 2024  18:05
image
All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Thursday courted controversy after he said at a poll rally that if the party is voted to power, gas cylinders will be given at Rs 450 to all citizens of the state, whether they are infiltrators or not.

In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that such a remark is 'anti-national' and reflects the Congress' appeasement and polarisation politics.

"We have promised that we will provide gas cylinders at Rs 450 from December 1 if our government is formed. This will be for the common masses -- whether they are Hindus, Muslims, infiltrators -- it will be given to all Jharkhand citizens, no other factor will be considered," Mir said addressing a poll rally at Chandrapura in Bermo assembly constituency.

The remarks come at a time when BJP leaders are accusing the JMM-led coalition of patronising infiltration in the state for 'vote bank politics'.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "The Congress' Ghulam Ahmad Mir said they will provide gas cylinders to infiltrators at Rs 450. It is the
Congress-JMM-RJD government that is patronising infiltration in Jharkhand."

Addressing an election rally at Birni in Giridih district, he alleged that lakhs of infiltrators entered Jharkhand and the government helped them get voter and ration cards.

At another rally in Bokaro, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The Congress in charge has promised to give cylinders to Hindus, Muslims and infiltrators. BJP will not allow handing over of tribals rights to infiltrators."

The second phase of polling will be held on November 20. The first phase of voting was held on Wednesday, while votes will be counted on November 23.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi with and Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir. Photograph: ANI Photo
